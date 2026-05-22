Chaka Khan, Kelly Rowland to be honored at Black Women in Music Dinner

Kelly Rowland attends Art Of Glam: Honoring The Hands Behind The Beauty at Maybourne Beverly Hills on March 11, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Chaka Khan and Kelly Rowland will be among the honorees of The Connie Orlando Foundation Presents Black Women in Music Dinner, taking place June 12 at the Audrey Irmas Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Chaka will receive the Vanguard Award in recognition of her legendary music career and lasting influence across generations and genres.

Kelly will be presented with the Velvet Guard Award, honoring "her artistry and presence that have become woven into the fabric of culture" when she's presented the Velvet Guard Award.

Also set to be honored are music executive Natina Nimene; veteran music journalist and Billboard editor-at-large Gail Mitchell; producer, engineer, musician and A&R executive Ebonie Smith; and choreographer Fatima Robinson, whose credits include work with Michael Jackson, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

"Each of these women represents something profound, not just in music, but in the way they've carried themselves, led others, and left this industry better than they found it. I am so honored to celebrate them," Connie Orlando wrote on Instagram.

According to the website, the event serves as a "celebration of excellence, a testament to the [Black women] trailblazers who have paved the way." The event will also raise funds for breast cancer prevention, research and care through education, resources and support initiatives.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.