Chaka Khan encourages next generation while accepting honor at Resonator Awards: 'Your voices matter'

Chaka Khan attends the Nominees Night: An Official Golden Week Event Hosted by The Hollywood Reporter and Spotify at The Lot at Formosa on January 08, 2026, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Chaka Khan was honored at the second annual Resonator Awards Wednesday, receiving the Luminary Award for her impact on the music industry.

Joni Mitchell presented her with the honor, telling a story about the time they dined and dashed before going back to pay the bill. "Every time we meet, something spectacular happens," she said, according to Rolling Stone.

Chaka returned the praise, telling the crowd, “When it comes to writing and … trying to know your words, how to use your words, how powerful they are — she is the absolute tops of that for me. In fact, she sent me to the dictionary several times."

While accepting the award, Chaka spoke about longevity in the music industry. "Longevity isn't about staying the same. It's about staying open … open to collaboration, open to new voices, open to change, and open to the people behind the scenes whose creativity helps shape everything you hear[.] ... When women and all creators are supported, we rise together," Chaka said, as per Rolling Stone. "To the honorees tonight, you are the future. To the leaders here, keep opening those doors. And to the next generation, your voices matter."

Sia, Greg Kurstin, Daniella Haim and Thundercat then took the stage to pay tribute to Chaka with a performance of her song "Tell Me Something Good." Maggie Rogers and Grace Bowers performed "Ain't Nobody," and Lalah Hathaway sang "Through the Fire" with help from Chaka.

The Resonator Awards are presented by nonprofit We Are Moving the Needle to honor women and nonbinary producers, songwriters and engineers in the music industry. Chappell Roan, St. Vincent and Haim were also honored.

