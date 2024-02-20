Cécred hair care by Beyoncé has arrived

Two weeks after announcing her latest line of lifestyle merchandise, Beyoncé's Cécred hair care has arrived.

The new Foundation Collection, which dropped in the early morning hours Tuesday, features a wide array of products to help wash, style and treat hair. The line is designed to moisturize, strengthen and boost "shine for all hair types and textures, including straight to coily, virgin, color-treated, chemically processed, and heat-style."

There's a clarifying shampoo and scalp scrub, hydrating shampoo, deep conditioner, reconstructing treatment mask, sealing lotion, hair oil and a fermented rice and rose protein pack-up.

Bey dropped a special trailer when announcing Cécred, which includes women with different hair types having their hair styled and a nod to her mother, Tina Knowles', hair salon which she owned and operated in Houston back in the day.

"Hair is sacred," Bey said on Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.