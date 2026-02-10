Cardi B and Stefon Diggs spark breakup rumors

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs celebrate after Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs no more?

That's the question many fans are asking after the couple seemed to unfollow each other on social media.

Speculation of a breakup between the music superstar and the football powerhouse began on Monday, a day after Diggs' New England Patriots fell to the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. Eagle-eyed fans noticed they were no longer friends on Instagram.

Although neither Cardi nor Diggs had addressed the rumors as of Tuesday morning, comments poured in on their Instagram accounts.

"Dang why u and Stefon unfollow each other?" one fan wrote on a recent post of Cardi's. "I hope yall didn't break up because of the game."

Over on Diggs' page someone said, "I was here for Cardi, if she leaves I'm leaving too, bye."

The couple went public with their relationship in May 2025 during an appearance at a New York Knicks basketball game. Cardi then took to social media in June with a now-deleted picture of her and Diggs sitting on a yacht.

"Chapter 5 ……Hello Chapter six," Cardi had captioned the post, according to People.

The pair welcomed a son in November 2025. The new baby is Cardi's fourth child; she shares three with rapper Offset, from whom she filed divorce in August 2024. Diggs has two daughters from previous relationships.

