Cardi B and Offset fuel rekindled romance rumors at Madison Square Garden

It's been about five months since Cardi B announced she was single, but she and husband Offset appear to be on good terms. Fan-shot video showed the two out at the New York Knicks home game Tuesday, sitting courtside as the team played the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden.

Per Offset's Instagram Story, they also spent some time hanging out in a home movie theater, adding to the speculation that they're rekindling their romance.

Cardi revealed she was single back in December, but fans have spotted her and Offset together on multiple occasions. On New Year's Eve they were in Miami, where they also celebrated Valentine's Day. On the night in April when Offset got into an altercation at the Starlet's of New York nightclub, he'd also posted video of him hanging with Cardi at home.

Cardi and Offset got married in 2017; together, they have one daughter, Kulture Kiari, and one son, Wave Set.

