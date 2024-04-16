Cardi B, Gunna, Sexxy Red to perform at BET Experience 2024

BET Experience is coming back with a vengeance, according to its recently unveiled bill of performers. The fans' warm-up to the annual BET Awards will feature performances from Cardi B, Davido, Gunna, Sexxy Red and Jordan Ward.

The stars are set to perform as part of a concert series taking place June 28 at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA. The following day, Queen Latifah, The Roots, Common and more will have their turn, as they take the stage at the Hollywood Bowl for an event titled Roots Picnic: Hip-Hop is the Love of My Life. Presale tickets for the June 28 event are currently on sale, but there are no seats available for the Hollywood Bowl.

Taking place June 26-30, this year's BET Experience will mark its return after a nearly five-year hiatus. In addition to musical performances, the event will feature Black- and women-owned businesses, panels and a few comedy shows hosted by writer, director, producer and comedian Chris Spencer.

Michael Blackson All Star Roasts will go down on Thursday, June 27, while the show featuring Tiffany Haddish will take place on Friday, June 28.

All events lead to the BET Awards, happening Sunday, June 30.

