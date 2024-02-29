Cardi B announces new freestyle, "Like What," out Friday

Cardi B will make her return to music Friday, March 1, with a new freestyle she's calling "Like What."

The Bronx native announced the news on Instagram Wednesday, writing in the caption, "YA FOUND ME."

She also shared the single cover art, which is a headshot of the rapper that shows off her up-do with pink flower hairpins and her long white fingernails.

It's one of the first music projects from Cardi, who announced her separation from her husband, rapper Offset, back in December.

The couple has since been pictured out in public together, with fan-shared footage showing the two at a Miami strip club on New Year's Eve. Cardi confirmed on New Year's Day that she in fact was "clubbing with my baby father yesterday" and that they hooked up to close out 2023.

