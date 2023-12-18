Capella Grey drops holiday album, 'Nah It's Brick: A Holiday Vibe'

Capella Grey dropped a new album just in time for Christmas.

The eight-song project, Nah It's Brick: A Holiday Vibe, includes features from Lady London, DreamDoll and others.

After teasing on Instagram, the New York native released the project on his SoundCloud account and alerted fans the album would be available on major streaming platforms soon.

It includes tracks titled "Ultimate Gift," "Wavy New Years" and "All I Want."

"8 songs to put u on to the wavy side of the Holidays in my city," Capella wrote alongside the Statue of Liberty emoji.

