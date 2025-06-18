Burna Boy announces No Sign of Weakness tour

Burna Boy is hitting the road.

The singer announced his No Sign of Weakness tour, named after his upcoming album, due out July 11.

The North American trek will kick off Nov. 12 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, making Burna Boy the first Nigerian artist to ever headline the venue. He’ll also make stops in Seattle, Houston, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Inglewood, California.

The 16-date tour wraps with a two-night stand in Toronto, Ontario, on Dec. 17 and 18.

With the exception of the Red Rocks show, all other tour dates will feature a 360-degree stage in the middle of the floor.

Artist presale tickets are on sale Tuesday, June 24, from 10 a.m. local time to 10 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 27, at 10 a.m. local time. For all ticket details, go to onaspaceship.com/tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.