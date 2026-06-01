Bryson Tiller announces Neo Trapsoul Tour

Bryson Tiller has packed his schedule with 61 dates for Bryson Tiller Presents: The Neo Trapsoul Tour.

He's set to perform in cities around the world, with the North American leg kicking off Aug 27 in West Valley City, Utah. The tour will make stops in LA, New York, Colorado and more before wrapping up on Nov. 1. The UK and European leg begins just days later on Nov. 17. The Australian run follows in January.

Majid Jordan, Ty Dolla $ign and Austin Millz will join Bryson on select dates as supporting acts.

An artist presale begins Wednesday at noon local time in North America, the UK and Europe, and at 11 a.m. local time for the Australia and New Zealand dates. Additional presales will follow before tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at noon local time.

"new decade, new album, new tour!!" Bryson writes on Instagram. "Cannot wait to see y'all again. Don't miss it."

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