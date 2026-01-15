Bruno Mars 'just might' get a huge 'Billboard' debut, sets ticket sales record

People sure are happy that Bruno Mars is back.

According to Billboard, Bruno's new single, "I Just Might" — his first solo release in nearly 10 years — earned nearly 14 million streams in its first four days of release. Those numbers, the publication says, will ensure "a major debut on next week's Hot 100."

Currently, Taylor Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia" is #1, though she's just released a new remix; whether Bruno will manage to knock her off the top of the chart remains to be seen.

Bruno's entire catalog, meanwhile, has experienced a 75% increase on streaming as a result of the news of his new album The Romantic, arriving on Feb. 27.

Demand has also prompted him to add 31 new dates to his upcoming The Romantic world tour. According to concert promoter Live Nation, Bruno set the record for the company's largest single-day ticket sales in North America. He'll play three or four nights in cities including Vancouver; Paris; Toronto; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Amsterdam; and LA, while London will a host a total of six shows.

