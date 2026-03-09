Brandy & Monica, Kehlani, Latto, Patti LaBelle, Cardi B announced as 2026 'Essence' Fest performers

Cardi B performs onstage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at The Kia Forum on February 15, 2026, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Essence continues to celebrate Women's History Month with the unveiling of its 2026 festival lineup, and it's starting with the ladies first. According to a post on Instagram, the first performers announced for the annual event are Brandy & Monica, Kehlani, Latto, Patti LaBelle and Cardi B.

"You asked and we heard you loud and clear!" the post's caption reads, with a clip in which the performers' names are being typed on a typewriter. "The countdown to ESSENCE Festival has officially begun and in true ESSENCE fashion, we’re starting with Ladies First."

"From legendary voices who built the foundation to the Hitmakers running the charts today, the women of music are stepping onto the Superdome stage," the caption continues.

More performers and experiences will be announced at a later date.

The 2026 Essence Festival of Culture is set to take place July 3-5 at its usual location, the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Weekend packages are now available for purchase.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.