Beyoncé's 'Single Ladies' added to Library of Congress' National Recording Registry

Beyoncé now has a song in the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry. Her 2008 hit "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" has been added to the list based on its "cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation's recorded sound heritage." It marks her first recording ever chosen for the registry.

She's in company with Ray Charles’ “Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music” and Chaka Khan's 1984 hit version of Prince's "I Feel For You."

Chaka commented on the honor in a statement, saying, "For the Library of Congress to say this recording belongs in the permanent collection of American sound heritage, that means it wasn’t just a hit, it was history. And I am so very grateful to have been part of it.”

The Library of Congress received over 3,000 nominations this year, some of which were nominated by the public; 25 were selected. The full list of recordings that have been added to the National Recording Registry can be found in the Library of Congress' newsroom.

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