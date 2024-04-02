Beyoncé on track to top UK's Official Albums chart with 'Cowboy Carter'

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album is on track to debut at #1 on the U.K.'s Official Albums chart, and is even outselling the rest of the ranking's current top five.

If and when the album does top the chart, it will become Bey's fifth solo #1 in the U.K., joining previous chart-toppers Dangerously in Love, 4, Lemonade and RENAISSANCE. She also has a #1 album with Destiny's Child, 2001's Survivor.

Cowboy Carter spawned the lead singles "16 Carriages" and "Texas Hold 'Em," which is plotting its return to the #1 spot on the U.K.'s Official Singles Chart. That feat will mark its fifth non-consecutive week atop the list.

Bey's version of "Jolene" and "II Most Wanted" featuring Miley Cyrus are also likely to make their way into the chart's top 10.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.