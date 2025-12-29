Beyoncé is fifth musician to become a billionaire

Beyoncé Knowles / Beyonce wears a cowboy hat, a burgundy faux fur fluff coat on one shoulder, a blue denim shirt, during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

"It should cost a billion to look that good" must have been some sort of manifestation. According to Forbes, Beyoncé is now officially a billionaire, becoming the fifth musician to achieve the feat — she joins husband Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Rihanna.

Forbes pinpoints the launch of Parkwood Entertainment as the moment she started building her business empire, taking control of "every aspect" of her career in-house. While she's earned income from businesses including Cécred, SirDavis and the now-discontinued Ivy Park, a large part of her wealth comes from her global tours, the most recent being Cowboy Carter.

"In total, the Cowboy Carter Tour grossed more than $400 million in ticket sales, per Pollstar, and another $50 million in merchandise sold at the shows, according to Forbes estimates," Forbes writes.

The addition of earnings from her music catalog and sponsorship deals, according to Forbes, brings her to "$148 million in 2025 before taxes, making her the third-highest paid musician in the world."

The Cowboy Carter era also led to a series of Western-inspired Levi's commercials, which brought her roughly $10 million, as well as a halftime performance on Netflix's NFL Christmas Day broadcast, for which she reportedly earned an estimated $60 million from the streamer.

Also notable is the Renaissance World Tour in 2023, followed by the release of its concert film distributed through AMC theaters. Bey earned nearly half of the movie’s $44 million global box office gross from the release.

