Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Tampa metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Northside Christian School
- Location: St Petersburg, FL
- Enrollment: 779 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#24. Cristo Rey Tampa Salesian High School
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Enrollment: 227 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#23. Hope Christian School
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Enrollment: 67 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#22. Canterbury School of Florida
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- Enrollment: 453 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#21. Seffner Christian Academy
- Location: Seffner, FL
- Enrollment: 774 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#20. Saddlebrook Preparatory School
- Location: Wesley Chapel, FL
- Enrollment: 97 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#19. Tampa Catholic High School
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Enrollment: 728 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#18. Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School
- Location: Spring Hill, FL
- Enrollment: 350 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#17. Calvary Christian High School
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- Enrollment: 840 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#16. Admiral Farragut Academy
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- Enrollment: 506 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#15. Bayshore Christian School
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Enrollment: 287 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#14. Genesis Preparatory School
- Location: New Port Richey, FL
- Enrollment: 38 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#13. St. Petersburg Catholic High School
- Location: St Petersburg, FL
- Enrollment: 465 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#12. Clearwater Central Catholic High School
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- Enrollment: 583 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#11. Lee Academy for Gifted Education
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Enrollment: 59 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#10. American Youth Academy
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Enrollment: 1,165 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#9. Academy of the Holy Names
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Enrollment: 994 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. Jesuit High School
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Enrollment: 846 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. Cambridge Christian School
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Enrollment: 982 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Academy at the Lakes
- Location: Land O Lakes, FL
- Enrollment: 540 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Universal Academy of Florida
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Enrollment: 832 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Shorecrest Preparatory School
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- Enrollment: 1,039 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Tampa Preparatory School
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Enrollment: 710 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Carrollwood Day School
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Enrollment: 1,269 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Berkeley Preparatory School
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Enrollment: 1,430 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+