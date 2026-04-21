Stacker compiled a list featuring the New York Giants seasons that most exceeded expectations since 2000 using data from Pro Football Reference

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Best draft picks in Miami Dolphins history

Stacker compiled a list of the best draft picks in Miami Dolphins history using career Weighted Approximate Value (wAV), a metric developed by Pro-Football-Reference.com to estimate career impact. The ranking also lists individual accolades such as Pro Bowl selections, First-Team All-Pro honors, and total years as a starter. Players were assigned to their originally drafted teams, excluding any draft-day trades. Data is as of April 2026.

#10. Sam Madison (1997, Round 2, Pick 44)

- Position: DB

- Career wAV: 86

- Pro Bowls: 4

- First-Team All-Pro: 2

- Games Played: 173

- Seasons as Starter: 10

#9. Jake Scott (1970, Round 7, Pick 159)

- Position: DB

- Career wAV: 88

- Pro Bowls: 5

- First-Team All-Pro: 2

- Games Played: 126

- Seasons as Starter: 9

#8. Joe Theismann (1971, Round 4, Pick 99)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 89

- Pro Bowls: 2

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 167

- Seasons as Starter: 8

#7. Troy Vincent (1992, Round 1, Pick 7)

- Position: DB

- Career wAV: 90

- Pro Bowls: 5

- First-Team All-Pro: 1

- Games Played: 207

- Seasons as Starter: 13

#6. Ryan Tannehill (2012, Round 1, Pick 8)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 91

- Pro Bowls: 1

- First-Team All-Pro: 0

- Games Played: 155

- Seasons as Starter: 10

#5. Richmond Webb (1990, Round 1, Pick 9)

- Position: T

- Career wAV: 102

- Pro Bowls: 7

- First-Team All-Pro: 2

- Games Played: 184

- Seasons as Starter: 12

#4. Bob Griese (1967, Round 1, Pick 4)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 104

- Pro Bowls: 8

- First-Team All-Pro: 2

- Games Played: 161

- Seasons as Starter: 12

#3. Zach Thomas (1996, Round 5, Pick 154)

- Position: LB

- Career wAV: 115

- Pro Bowls: 7

- First-Team All-Pro: 5

- Games Played: 184

- Seasons as Starter: 12

#2. Jason Taylor (1997, Round 3, Pick 73)

- Position: DE

- Career wAV: 118

- Pro Bowls: 6

- First-Team All-Pro: 3

- Games Played: 233

- Seasons as Starter: 12

#1. Dan Marino (1983, Round 1, Pick 27)

- Position: QB

- Career wAV: 145

- Pro Bowls: 9

- First-Team All-Pro: 3

- Games Played: 242

- Seasons as Starter: 16