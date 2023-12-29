Barack Obama updates list of favorite movies of the year to include 'The Color Purple'

ABC/Jeff Niera

By Stephen Iervolino

As reported, former president turned movie producer Barack Obama had posted to social media his list of his favorite movies for 2023 — including films he co-produced, Rustin, American Symphony and Leave the World Behind.

But some noticed he didn't include The Color Purple, leading at least one outlet to speculate it was a personal snub of his ardent supporter, the movie's producer Oprah Winfrey.

Perhaps to nip speculation in the bud, or maybe he just went back to the movies, on Thursday evening Obama posted a presidential pardon of sorts by way of an "update" to his viral list. "I just saw The Color Purple and loved it. I'm adding it to this list as one of my favorite movies of the year," he said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHOT 105! - Today's R&B and Old School Logo
    View All
    1-888-550-9105
    HOT News

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hot105.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!