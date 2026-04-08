B5 says their 'seasoned, clean set' is being 'received very well' on Boys 4 Life tour

Dustin Breeding, Kelly Breeding, Carnell Breeding, Patrick Breeding and Bryan Breeding of the band B5 perform during The Boys 4 Life Tour at Smoothie King Center on March 13, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images)

B5 has been busy performing as part of the Boys 4 Life tour — an opportunity they had just a few days to prepare for.

"We were asked to join, I'd say eight days prior for the tour," Patrick tells ABC Audio. "So we did have to round up, get ourselves together pretty quickly. But you know what they say, when you stay ready, you don't really have to get ready."

The opportunity, he adds, was well worth it because of the love from their fans.

"Going to these cities and seeing these fans ... in real time onstage ... makes B5 feel great," Patrick says. "It gives us just even more fuel to go out there each night and to just give it our all and leave nothing out there on the stage."

The Boys 4 Life tour serves as a reunion of sorts. The group shares the lineup with Bow Wow, Omarion and Pretty Ricky — artists they toured with during the 2005 Scream IV Tour.

"It's very nostalgic," Carnell says, noting they get to see each other now as adults. "It's a different vibe, it's a different feeling."

What's also different is B5's approach to performing.

"We were really wild back then," Patrick says. "Nowadays ... we're seasoned, everything's a little more controlled. Everything has intention behind it."

Still, fans can expect high energy.

"Our set is pretty energetic. ... We have a very good, seasoned, clean set," says Dustin. "[We] hit you with the hits ... and then, you know, kill them at the end with the 'All I Do.'"

"The crowd goes crazy every time," he adds of the crowd's response. "The way [the set list] rolls out and flows is being received very well ... so we definitely recognize that and we appreciate it."

The tour wraps up on April 26.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.