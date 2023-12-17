On Assignment-Spotlight Artist: Damon Little

By Missey Bailey

Damon Little began his singing career at the age of five, performing with his brothers and cousins in their family group. His first studio recording, however, was with his uncle – the legendary Clarence Fountain of the Five Blind Boys of Alabama.

Damon’s singing style is diverse, but mostly traditional. He has produced a number of hits, including “I Won’t Be Defeated,” “Stand Up,” and “Be Alright.” Recently, he has experimented with new sounds, as evidenced by his latest single, “No Stressing,” which features Angie Stone.

In a recent conversation, Damon shared details about his life, his new label, and his partnership with Jerome Hunt of By Any Means Necessary Entertainment. He also discussed how he came to collaborate with Angie Stone, and the creative process behind their new song.

Little and Angie Stone Unite to Create a Soulful Masterpiece

‘Not Today’ is a beautiful and uplifting song that will touch your heart and soothe your soul. In a world full of challenges, this musical masterpiece serves as a sanctuary, urging us to leave our worries behind and embrace the joy of life.

As you listen to Damon and Angie’s harmonious voices, allow the music to lift your spirits and inspire hope. ‘Not Today’ is more than just a song; it’s a feeling, a mantra, and a celebration of the goodness of life.

Join Damon and Angie on a journey of positivity and faith, and let the music speak to your soul. Let go of your troubles and immerse yourself in the uplifting tunes of ‘Not Today.’

Stay connected with Damon Little
Facebook: @iamdamonlittle
Instagram: @iamdamonlittle
Booking Info: DamonLittlebooking@gmail.com
Music is Available on Itunes, Amazon, Google, Spotify, iHeartradio etc…

