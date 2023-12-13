Anthony Anderson set to host the 75th Emmy Awards

The 75th annual Emmy Awards have found their host in Anthony Anderson.

The black-ish actor and 11-time Emmy nominee will host the live ceremony, which airs January 15 on Fox. It will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Originally meant to air in September, the Emmys were postponed due to this year’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Anderson made note of this in a statement on Wednesday.

“With our industry’s recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love — dressing up and honoring ourselves. And there’s no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards,” Anderson said.

He also referenced Time's 2023 Person of the Year, Taylor Swift.

“When Fox asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable,” Anderson said. “I can’t wait to be part of the biggest night in television.”

