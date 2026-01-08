Angela Bassett to receive Excellence in the Arts Award at 2026 ABFF Honors

Angela Bassett is seen after her segment on "Good Day New York" on August 20, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images)

Angela Bassett will be celebrated for her years of dedication to her craft. She is set to receive the Excellence in the Arts Award at the 2026 American Black Film Festival Honors in recognition of her "body of work and distinguished career achievements," according to a press release.

"Angela Bassett is the embodiment of excellence," NICE CROWD CEO and President Jeff Friday said in a statement. "Her body of work is both extraordinary and enduring, defined by performances that are fearless, powerful, and deeply human. She has set a standard for artistic integrity and cultural impact that continues to inspire generations, and we are honored to celebrate her remarkable career with the Excellence in the Arts Award."

Angela will join Entertainment Icon Award recipient Dwayne Johnson; Jennifer Hudson, who will receive the Renaissance Award; Salli Richardson-Whitfield, who is being honored with the Evolution Award; and Horizon Award recipient Damson Idris.

Hosted by KevOnStage, the ABFF Honors will take place Feb. 16 in Beverly Hills. This year's ceremony will also pay tribute to the creative team behind Ryan Coogler's Sinners.

