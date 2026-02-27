Actual proof that Rihanna is in the studio: 'Longest day ever'

Running a billion-dollar beauty and fashion empire and taking care of three young children keeps Rihanna busy, but we now have proof that she's actually carving out time for the studio, too.

In an Instagram video, Rihanna documents a night in her life, which begins at 9 p.m. and then segues to a 10 p.m. meeting for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand. After looking at sketches and autographing vinyl copies of her albums, she and her team get the giggles and announce that everything is "approved."

"I have to go to the studio after this," Rihanna declares. "And I have to make a Mardi Gras costume for my son, after the studio. Longest day ever."

At 2:18 a.m., we see the word "Sleep?" being crossed out and replaced with "Studio." Rih is then seen in the studio with collaborators at 5 a.m., vibing out to what we assume is music, but we can't hear it.

"We in business, Kuk," someone says. "Yes, let's go," Rih replies. It's possible that "Kuk" refers to Kuk Harrell, who did vocal production on Rihanna's hits "Only Girl (In the World)" and "Umbrella," among many other songs.

At 6:45 a.m., Rihanna heads off for "mom duties" and "still no sleep." We see her with a hot glue gun creating a fancy parasol, as well as putting embellishments on a denim jacket and jeans for the Mardi Gras costume. At 8 a.m. we get the reveal as her son shows off his new fit and parasol.

Finally, at 9:41 a.m., Rihanna, wearing a Mardi Gras mask and Savage X Fenty sweats, signs off to the tune of Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman."

Rihanna's last album, ANTI, came out in 2016.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.