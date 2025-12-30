6lack trading his home for an appearance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

6lack is switching things up for 2026. Instead of ringing in the new year at his humble abode, he opted to spend it with ABC, Ryan Seacrest and the cast of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

"Normally I'm at the house keeping things predictable, and safe and cozy," he told ABC's On the Red Carpet during rehearsals for the show. "But this is fun because it's just the opposite and I love performing."

A key reason for his appearance is to perform alongside Jessie Murph. The two have a song called "Forever," which he says came together after her team reached out.

"I think we were mutually just fans of each other, and she had a song that she had in mind," 6lack says. Though he'd been "prepping for a baby" at the time and "wasn't out that much," he says he heard the song and was on board.

"I found some time," he adds. "I got it done and I love the song."

6lack and Jessie Murph are just two of the artists slated to perform on the New Year's Eve show, a star-studded countdown to 2026. 6lack says his new year is about "clarity and just learning from all my lessons and mistakes and not having to repeat anything that's unnecessary."

6lack also plans to take more initiative this go-round. He shares, "This time it feels like less manifestation for me and more doing because I can talk, but it's just better to just like put some plans to it."

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest will also feature a set from Diana Ross in New York's Times Square, performances from Mariah Carey and more. It airs from 8 p.m. ET to 4 a.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

