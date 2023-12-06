25 years of Ja Rule will be celebrated with international tour next spring

Ja Rule is taking his talents on tour.

The beloved New York rapper will hit the road with The Sunrise Tour starting in spring 2024.

Ja Rule will play stages around the world, including shows set for the U.K., Ireland and Scotland, with more dates to be announced.

It's all in commemoration of the rapper's 25 years in the entertainment industry and his contributions to hip-hop music.

"I'm so hyped to reconnect with my fans across the globe and do what I love most, perform live," Ja Rule said. "When I released my debut album [Venni Vetti Vecci] 25 years ago, I knew it was only just the beginning and that I was put on this planet to make music and entertain."

Special tour guests include Keri Hilson, Lloyd and Mya.

"Can we watch the sunrise together?" the rapper captioned his Instagram announcement, where he shared his tour production mood board.

General sale tickets for Ja Rule's Sunrise Tour will be up for grabs starting Friday, December 8.

