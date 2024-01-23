21 Savage's '﻿American Dream' notches historic 14-song placement on Hot 100 charts

Not only did American Dream, the new album from 21 Savage, debut at #1 on the Billboard 200, almost every song on the album charted on the all-genre Hot 100.

That's what crazy about the Hot 100 feat: The album contains 15 tracks, and the only one that didn't land a spot on the chart is the "American Dream" intro — a spoken word piece reportedly from 21's mom, Heather Carmillia Joseph.

"Love this for you," Joseph said, congratulating her son on Instagram. "All you been through and all the work you put in, smile big and embrace the good things."

The addition of the 14 new tracks ups 21's total Hot 100 charters to 103. That makes him, according to Billboard, the 16th artist to amass 100 entries or more in the chart's 65-year history.

With 103 entries, 21 passes a list of music greats, including The Weeknd (98), Bad Bunny (93), Young Thug (93) and James Brown (91). But one of the rapper's favorite collaborators, Drake, still holds the record for the most career Hot 100's ever with 328 songs that have charted.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.