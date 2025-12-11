2026 Jazz Fest to feature performances by T-Pain, Nas + special tribute to Jamaica

Nas attends Levi's x NAS Tee Collection Launch Event on November 07, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is back for another celebration of New Orleans and Louisiana culture. Its 2026 edition will feature performances from artists including T-Pain, NasEarth, Wind & Fire, The Isley Brothers, Big Freedia and Shirley Caesar, as well as a special segment dedicated to Jamaica.

One Love Jamaica is intended to celebrate Jamaica's music, culture and traditions following the devastating Hurricane Melissa. Its lineup features reggae and dancehall stars Sean PaulZiggy and Stephen MarleyOriginal Koffee and more, with some artists representing "the lesser-known sounds of Jamaican mento, gospel, jazz, and Junkanoo," according to a press release.

One Love Jamaica will take place at the 2026 Cultural Exchange Pavilion, where attendees can buy items made by artisans affected by the hurricane. A Cultural Exchange food stand featuring Jamaican cuisine and beverages will also be available.

The 2026 Jazz Fest will go down at the Fair Grounds Race Course on back-to-back weekends: April 23-26, 2026, and April 30 to May 3, 2026.

Weekend passes and VIP packages go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via nojazzfest.com, with general admission tickets discounted for Louisiana residents.

