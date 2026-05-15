Panelist - Domestic Violence Counselor, Expert and Researcher Lisa Nicole Thiombiano

Lisa Nicole Thiombiano

M.S. Counseling Psychology | Doctoral Candidate, Behavioral Health Leadership

Domestic Violence Expert & Researcher • Counselor • Speaker • Nonprofit Executive

Lisa Nicole Thiombiano is a domestic violence survivor, researcher, and internationally recognized advocate with over a decade of experience at the intersection of trauma recovery, survivor advocacy, and systemic change. She holds an M.S. in Counseling Psychology and has completed her doctoral-level research in Behavioral Health Leadership, with a focus on why survivors of abuse choose to disclose and what makes that possible.

As the Founder and Executive Director of Stand Up Survivor, Lisa has spent a decade helping survivors escape and heal, training organizations, and challenging the cultural narratives that allow abuse to persist. Her approach is grounded in evidence, shaped by lived experience, and delivered with the kind of clarity that bridges both policy conversations and personal healing.

She is a sought-after speaker, educator, and thought leader whose work is forged from decades of research, academic discipline, and the lived reality of survival, her own and those she has walked alongside. When the conversation demands both expertise and courage, Lisa shows up with the credentials to inform, the experience to compel, and the passion to ensure every survivor feels seen, heard, and empowered.

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