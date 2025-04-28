Can 100 Men Beat 1 Silverback Gorilla!?

Social media has been in a Frenzy all weekend when it comes to this discussion if 100 Men can actually Beat One Silverback Gorilla; I’m going to be straight up with you if Zoo Miami were to host a ludicrous event like this, I will not be one of those 100 dudes lined up to try smh. I mean look at this video

Gorilla's Fight ]

Like what can a Zookeeper do with them other than wait and let them duke it out or maybe tranquilize them. Listeners have called in to voice their opinions over the weekend, check out what people are saying on social media...

100 men vs 1 silverback gorilla Reactions 100 men vs 1 silverback gorilla meme collection, facebook
