2025 NFL Draft Red Carpet GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: Quarterback Cam Ward of Miami attends the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images) (Joshua Applegate/Getty Images)

C A N E S! CANES! MIAMI! The U! NFL U! Ballin is what we do...

Last night our Miami Hurricanes made history yet again. The 2025 NFL Draft kicked off last night (4/24/25) and Mr. QB1 our forever Quarterback Cam Ward became the 3rd Miami Hurricane to be drafted #1 overall in modern NFL Draft era. He follows the likes of former Canes Vinny Testaverde (1987) and Russell Maryland (1991). Miami is now one of only six teams to have produced 3 or more No. 1 overall picks in the common draft era.

2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: Quarterback Cam Ward of Miami poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected first overall pick by the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Vinny Testaverde 1986: Quarterback Vinny Testaverde of the Miami Hurricanes prepares to pass the ball. Mandatory Credit: Allsport /Allsport (Getty Images/Getty Images)