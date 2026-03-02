Zendaya and Tom Holland are married, per her stylist The couple, who met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, went public with their relationship in 2021.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Tom Holland and Zendaya attendsthe Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

At the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach said, “The wedding has already happened,” teasing, “You missed it.”

Zendaya and Holland have yet to comment on the speculations that are now swirling.

The two have been engaged since September 2025, when Holland broke his silence on the couple’s engagement when he corrected a reporter when he referenced Zendaya as being Holland’s girlfriend.