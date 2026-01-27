Your guide to the 2026 GRAMMYS

The 2026 GRAMMYS take place this Sunday, February 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will broadcast on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Here’s the full list of nominees for the 2026 GRAMMY Awards:
Check back Sunday night for the winners of each category.
Record Of The Year
DtMF - Bad Bunny
Manchild-Sabrina Carpenter
Anxiety-Doechii
WILDFLOWER-Billie Eilish
Abracadabra-Lady Gaga
luther-Kendrick Lamar With SZA
The Subway - Chappell Roan
APT. - ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
Album Of The Year
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Bad Bunny
SWAG - Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
MAYHEM - Lady Gaga
GNX - Kendrick Lamar
MUTT - Leon Thomas
CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator
Song Of The Year
Abracadabra
Anxiety
APT
DtMF
Golden — From KPop Demon Hunters
Luther
Manchild
WILDFLOWER
Best New Artist
Olivia Dean
KATSEYE
The Marias
Addison Rae
sombr
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren
Lola Young
Field 1: Pop & Dance/Electronic
Best Pop Solo Performance
DAISIES - Justin Bieber
Manchild - Sabrina Carpenter
Disease - Lady Gaga
The Subway - Chappell Roan
Messy - Lola Young
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Defying Gravity - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
Golden — From KPop Demon Hunters - HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI
Gabriela - KATSEYE
APT - ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
30 For 30 - SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best Pop Vocal Album
SWAG - Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend - Sabrina Carpenter
Something Beautiful - Miley Cyrus
MAYHEM - Lady Gaga
I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy — Part 2 - Teddy Swims
Field 2: Rock, Metal & Alternative Music
Best Rock Performance
U Should Not Be Doing That - Amyl and The Sniffers
The Emptiness Machine - Linkin Park
NEVER ENOUGH - Turnstile
Mirtazapine - Hayley Williams
Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning - YUNGBLUD Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II
Best Metal Performance
Night Terror - Dream Theater
Lachryma - Ghost
Emergence - Sleep Token
Soft Spine - Spiritbox
BIRDS - Turnstile
Best Rock Song
As Alive As You Need Me To Be (Nine Inch Nails)
Caramel (Sleep Token)
Glum (Hayley Williams)
NEVER ENOUGH (Turnstile)
Zombie (YUNGBLUD)
Best Rock Album
private music - Deftones
I quit - HAIM
From Zero - Linkin Park
NEVER ENOUGH - Turnstile
Idols - YUNGBLUD
Best Alternative Music Performance
Everything Is Peaceful Love - Bon Iver
Alone - The Cure
SEEIN’ STARS - Turnstile
mangetout - Wet Leg
Parachute - Hayley Williams
Best Alternative Music Album
SABLE, fABLE - Bon Iver
Songs Of A Lost World - The Cure
DON’T TAP THE GLASS - Tyler, The Creator
moisturizer - Wet Leg
Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party - Hayley Williams
Field 3: R&B, Rap & Spoken Word Poetry
Best R&B Performance
YUKON - Justin Bieber
It Depends - Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
Folded - Kehlani
MUTT — Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk - Leon Thomas
Heart Of A Woman - Summer Walker
Best R&B Song
Folded (Kehlani)
Heart Of A Woman (Summer Walker)
It Depends (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller)
Overqualified (Durand Bernarr)
YES IT IS (Leon Thomas)
Best R&B Album
BELOVED - GIVĒON
Why Not More - Coco Jones
The Crown - Ledisi
Escape Room - Teyana Taylor
MUTT - Leon Thomas
Best Rap Performance
Outside - Cardi B
Chains & Whips - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams
Anxiety - Doechii
tv off - Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay
Darling, I - Tyler, The Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown
Best Rap Song
Anxiety (Doechii)
The Birds Don’t Sing (Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices Of Fire)
Sticky (Tyler, The Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)
TGIFLucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims, Jorge M. Taveras & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)
tv off (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay)
Best Rap Album
Let God Sort Em Out - Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
GLORIOUS - GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly - JID
GNX - Kendrick Lamar
CHROMAKOPIA - Tyler, The Creator
Field 5: Country & American Roots Music
Best Country Solo Performance
Nose On The Grindstone - Tyler Childers
Good News - Shaboozey
Bad As I Used To Be — From F1® The Movie - Chris Stapleton
I Never Lie - Zach Top
Somewhere Over Laredo - Lainey Wilson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
A Song To Sing - Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton
Trailblazer - Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson
Love Me Like You Used To Do - Margo Price & Tyler Childers
Amen - Shaboozey & Jelly Roll
Honky Tonk Hall Of Fame - George Strait, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
Bitin’ List (Tyler Childers)
Good News (Shaboozey)
I Never Lie (Zach Top)
Somewhere Over Laredo (Lainey Wilson)
A Song To Sing (Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton)
Best Traditional Country Album
Dollar A Day - Charley Crockett
American Romance - Lukas Nelson
Oh What A Beautiful World - Willie Nelson
Hard Headed Woman - Margo Price
Ain’t In It For My Health - Zach Top
Best Contemporary Country Album
Patterns - Kelsea Ballerini
Snipe Hunter - Tyler Childers
Evangeline Vs. The Machine - Eric Church
Beautifully Broken - Jelly Roll
Postcards From Texas - Miranda Lambert