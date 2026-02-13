Why We Should ‘Lift EVERY Voice and Sing’ - Even at the Olympics

Today I was challenged to write a piece on the Black National Anthem after it was asked on Reddit should it be sung before the start of a football game? - Dumb question!

After looking at the comments while cringing and face palming I decided to ask this question as the Winter Olympics are currently underway.

“Should Black athletes at the Olympics have the option to play the Black National Anthem instead of the traditional anthem while receiving their gold medals?”

Now, first…STOP LOOKING LIKE THAT!

This is a serious question and I find it very thought provoking and of course I have an answer, but I honestly think that most individuals aren’t ready for my answer yet my reasoning behind it, but before I go into all of that allow me give you a brief history lesson on how this song became our National Anthem for ‘The Culture.”

Lift Every Voice and Sing was written by Jacksonville native James Weldon Johnson in the late 1800’s and set to music by his brother J. Rosamond Johnson in 1905. It was during the Civil Rights Movement that Johnson decided to write a poem about the struggles of African Americans during Reconstruction and the Jim Crow Laws in the South.

Once complete, this song was performed by a choir of 500 school children at the segregated Stranton School, where Johnson served as principal to celebrate President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday according to NAACP it was adopted as the Black National Anthem and the rest is history.

Now on to my question…

Should Black Athletes at the Olympics be given the opportunity to play ‘Life Every Voice and Sing’ instead of the national anthem?

Without the shadow of a doubt…. YES!

Why not give them the option of having a song that represents a deep history of representing hope and resilience for Black Athletes? This would also show inclusion with diverse experiences within the country, rather than forced integration and have them feel like they belong and have a since of pride in their ancestors who came before them.

Imagine a Black Athlete getting a gold medal and you hear the words of James Weldon Johnson:

Lift every voice and sing,

‘Til earth and heaven ring,

Ring with the harmonies of Liberty;

Let our rejoicing rise

High as the list’ning skies,

Let it resound loud as the rolling sea….

Just the idea is giving me goosebumps. However, hold your nose because here comes the cold water on why it will not be played during the Olympics anytime soon or if ever.

Most of non-melanated Americans including some melanated ones would flip their lid at the idea because they would instantly call it “Un-American” and be labeled divisive and cause the question of single nation identity.

The backlash would be just as critical of Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime performance at the Superbowl in 2025, and do I even have to mention and let’s not talk about what we just witnessed last Sunday during the Superbowl.

Bad Bunny put on an entire half time performance in Spanish, and while it drew great numbers some watchers were immediately turned off and did you see the meltdown from Megyn Kelly? (Insert eye roll)

I could go on about this, but America isn’t ready to have a serious conversation about “1 Nation Under God” especially on a global stage like the Olympics.

So, until we can have an America that will recognize every citizen as equal I will continue to march on tiil victory is won….

What do you think? Vote and drop your comments below.