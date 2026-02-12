Viola Davis to receive Chairman's Award at the 57th NAACP Image Awards

Viola Davis attends the Academy Museum 5th annual gala in Partnership with Rolex at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 18, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Emma McIntyre/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

The NAACP announced Thursday that Viola Davis will be the recipient of the prestigious Chairman's Award.

She'll receive the honor at the upcoming 57th NAACP Image Awards, which air live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 28.

"The Chairman's Award honors individuals who excel in public service and leverage their unique platforms to ignite and drive meaningful change," according to the announcement.

"Viola Davis is a generational talent who has commanded audiences with her powerful and transcending performances," Leon W. Russell, chair of the NAACP National Board of Directors, said. "Through a career defined by excellence and courage, she has used her platform to work towards opportunity and equity, crafting an undeniable legacy for generations to come. We look forward to celebrating her and the trailblazing path she has created for herself, and others to follow."

Past award recipients include Kamala Harris, Amanda Gorman, Samuel L. Jackson, the late civil rights activist Rep. John Lewis, Ruby Dee, Danny Glover, Rev. James Lawson, Tyler Perry and then-Sen. Barack Obama.

Davis, who holds EGOT status, is also nominated for an NAACP Image Award for her role in the action-thriller G20.

The public can vote to determine winners in select categories. Voting ends Friday.

