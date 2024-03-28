'Twilight' vet Kristen Stewart says she would have broken up with Edward "immediately"

Kristen Stewart obviously still has some feelings for her Twilight character, Bella — just not her taste in men.

That's what fans learned on a new installment of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, when host Amanda Hirsch asked the actress and activist of Bella, "Do we not like her in retrospect?"

Stewart replied, "'Do we not like her?' Whoa. Hey, you better be careful. I don’t know if you can tell who you’re talking to right now," she joked.

The Love Lies Bleeding star disagreed with Hirsch's assessment that Bella was "a little desperate" to be with Robert Pattinson's vampire, Edward, noting, "Yeah, but he was trying to sort of control whether or not she made choices for herself."

That said, Stewart offered, "I would have broken up with him immediately."

In the bestselling books, and the movies starring Stewart, Bella wanted Edward to turn her into a vampire, but he refused.

Stewart says in real life that would have been a deal-breaker for her. "I mean, if I was like, 'Hey, I want to try that,' and he was like, 'No, this is just for me,' I would be like, 'Well, this is also just for me: My whole life. Without you.'"

She added of his motivations, "I get the sort of protection thing, but you gotta let a girl make her own choices."

