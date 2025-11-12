Tom Felton's Broadway debut as Draco Malfoy halted mid-show by audience applause

Tom Felton takes his curtain call during his Broadway debut as Draco Malfoy in 'Harry Potter and The Cursed Child' at the Lyric Theatre on Nov. 11, 2025, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Tom Felton has returned to the Wizarding World.

The actor, who played Draco Malfoy in all eights films in the Harry Potter franchise, has reprised the role while making his Broadway debut in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway. Felton took to the stage for the first time on Tuesday, where he received thunderous applause from fans in the audience the moment he appeared.

After speaking his first word back as the character, which was, aptly, "Potter," the actor waited to say the rest of the line for a good 30 seconds as the crowd cheered him on. "I need a favor," Felton finally said after the applause ended. The moment was shared in a video posted on the official Cursed Child Instagram.

"It’s true then, what they’re saying on the train. Tom Felton has come to Broadway," the caption reads. "Tom Felton makes his first appearance as Draco Malfoy on Broadway. #CursedChildNYC."

The caption is a reference to one of Draco's lines from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. "It's true then, what they're saying on the train," Draco says in reference to Harry's arrival at Hogwarts.

Felton's casting was announced back in June. He originally joined the show for a 19-week limited engagement, which was scheduled to last through March 22, 2026. Now he plans to stay in the role for an additional seven weeks due to high demand. Fans can see him as the Slytherin wizard through May 10.

"Don't miss your chance to witness wizarding world history. Tom Felton returns to the role he made famous, Draco Malfoy, as he joins the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child live on Broadway this fall," the Cursed Child website reads.

The play continues the Harry Potter story 19 years after the events of the book series and film franchise. It follows the children of Harry, Hermione, Ron and Draco, who now all attend Hogwarts together.

