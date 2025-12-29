“This is how...” you beat cancer, Montell Jordan!

Montell Jordan, the “This Is How We Do It” singer was diagnosed with prostate cancer early on in 2024. He had his prostate removed as a result of the diagnosis. However, in 2025, the cancer returned. This time showing up in his lymph nodes. The new diagnosis required him to receive proton and hormone therapy.
The good news is that his therapy worked! He announced via social media the day after Christmas that he’s officially cancer-free, writing “I am now a 2x cancer survivor.” He also stated in the video “I got the greatest Christmas gift that I could’ve ever gotten” since he received the news Christmas morning.
Shoutout to Montell Jordan for fighting cancer and inspiring us all!
Don’t forget, there is no set date when you should check for prostate cancer via a screening. That all depends on various factors including age and family history.
