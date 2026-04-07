'One Piece' season 3 gets title at Netflix

The title treatment for 'One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta.' (Netflix)

The third season of Netflix's Once Piece now has its title.

The upcoming third installment in the live-action adaptation will be called One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta. Netflix has also announced that season 3 will debut in 2027.

The pirate adventure show is based on Japan's highest-selling manga series of all time. It follows Monkey D. Luffy during his quest to find the fabled treasure and become King of the Pirates.

An official description for season 3 has also been announced. "War is coming for Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat crew in the desert kingdom of Alabasta, Princess Vivi’s homeland," the description reads. "A rebellion threatens to tear the nation apart, fueled in secret by one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the ruthless Sir Crocodile, and his underground syndicate Baroque Works, who seek to conquer Alabasta for themselves."

Season 3 will find the Straw Hats facing a civil war and a powerful warlord in order "to save Vivi's kingdom before it crumbles into the sand," the official description continues.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero starred in season 2, One Piece: Into the Grand Line, which debuted on March 10.

Joe Tracz and Ian Stokes will serve as the co-showrunners for season 3.

"The Alabasta saga is one of the best-loved stories in all of One Piece — and one of our personal favorite arcs — so it's a huge honor to bring it to life," Tracz and Stokes said in a press release.

As previously reported, Oh, Mary! creator Cole Escola will play fan-favorite character Bon Clay in the upcoming third season, while Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña will play Portgas D. Ace.

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