James Van Der Beek selling 'Varsity Blues' jerseys to raise funds for cancer treatment

James Van Der Beek is taking it back to the fictional town of West Canaan, Texas, for a good reason.

The 48-year-old actor, who starred as Jonathan "Mox" Moxon in Varsity Blues, is fundraising for cancer treatment and selling limited-edition reproductions of his favorite jersey from the 1999 football movie.

"By popular demand! My favorite jersey. Maybe it was all fun plays we got run in the football sequences for the away games... but I always loved putting on the varsity whites," Van Der Beek captioned an Instagram Reel announcing the sale.

"Last year when I released the Blues jersey, I was blown away by the love and support I received from all of you. It has meant more than I can ever express. I hope you enjoy this one as much as the original," he added.

Van Der Beek's unsigned Varsity Blues white jersey, featuring "Moxon" and the number 4 in blue text, is priced at $40, while an autographed version is priced at $80.

Van Der Beek has been auctioning off some of his memorabilia to fundraise for cancer treatment. He previously offered up several items from Dawson's Creek, the hit teen drama that he starred in from 1998 to 2003.

Items up for auction include Dawson's flannel shirt and Dawson's necklace for Joey Potter, his character's love interest, who was played by actress Katie Holmes. Propstore will auction off the items on Dec. 6 as part of its Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, with 100% of proceeds going to Van Der Beek.

Van Der Beek is currently undergoing treatment for Stage 3 colorectal cancer, a diagnosis he received in 2023 and then revealed publicly in 2024.

Colorectal cancer is a type of cancer characterized by malignant cells and polyps that grow out of control in the colon or rectum, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

