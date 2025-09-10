James Gunn says Superman and Lex Luthor will team up in 'Man of Tomorrow'

James Gunn has shared new details about his upcoming Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow.

During a recent conversation with Howard Stern, the co-head of DC Studios said the new film will feature the superhero teaming up with his enemy, Lex Luthor.

“It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat,” Gunn said. “It’s more complicated than that, but that’s a big part of it. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie."

The director continued, saying he "loved working with Nicholas Hoult," who portrayed Lex Luthor in his Superman film.

"I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I just love the script so much,” Gunn said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gunn spoke about the next DC Studios film headed to theaters, the 2026 movie Supergirl. Milly Alcock stars as the titular superhero in the film, and Gunn says she "might be the best bit of a casting I've ever done in my entire life. She is absolutely stunning in the movie."

Gunn announced Man of Tomorrow to his social media on Sept. 3. He says he plans to start shooting the film in April 2026.

Warner Bros. Pictures will release Man of Tomorrow in theaters on July 9, 2027.

