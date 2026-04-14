'Godzilla Minus Zero' trailer finds the kaiju in New York City

Masaki Takahashi, Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya and Tatsuji Nojima, winners of the best visual effects award for 'Godzilla Minus One,' at the 96th annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

The trailer for Godzilla Minus Zero has arrived.

The first trailer for the direct sequel to the 2023 Japanese film Godzilla Minus One was revealed during CinemaCon, the annual convention for movie theater owners, in Las Vegas on Tuesday. It is set to make its debut online later the same day.

Godzilla Minus One was a surprise international hit and eventually won the Oscar for best visual effects. It eared $116 million worldwide at the box office, making it the highest-grossing Japanese Godzilla film.

This new film takes place two years after the events of the previous one, continuing the story of the survivors from the kaiju's last attack, according to Variety.

The last moments of the trailer find Godzilla stomping toward the Statue of Liberty on his way to New York City.

Godzilla Minus Zero is written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki. It releases in the U.S. on Nov. 6 and in Japan on Nov. 3.

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