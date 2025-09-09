Dwayne Johnson stars as Mark Kerr in new trailer for 'The Smashing Machine'

The second official trailer for The Smashing Machine has arrived.

A24 released the new trailer for its upcoming film fresh off its debut at the Venice Film Festival.

Dwayne Johnson stars as two-time UFC heavyweight champion Mark Kerr in the sports biopic that tells the story of the legendary mixed martial artist and fighter.

This new trailer again shows off how the former-wrestler-turned-actor wears a wig and prosthetic makeup in the film to fully transform into Kerr.

Kerr fought from the years 1997 to 2009. He won four ADCC World Championships over the course of his career. His life was the subject of a 2002 HBO documentary, which was also titled The Smashing Machine, in reference to Kerr's nickname.

The movie comes from director Benny Safdie, who won the Silver Lion for Best Direction at the Venice Film Festival for helming The Smashing Machine. This marks his solo directorial feature debut from a script he wrote. He previously co-directed and wrote the films Uncut Gems and Good Time with his brother, Josh Safdie.

Emily Blunt costars as Kerr's wife, Dawn Staples. This is the duo's second collaboration after the 2021 film Jungle Cruise.

"I know that you've been questioning whether I am the fighter that you thought that I was. And one of my biggest regrets in life is the answer to that question," Johnson's Kerr says during a press conference in the trailer. "I wasn't. I promise that I'm going to make this up to you."

The Smashing Machine smashes into theaters on Oct. 3.

