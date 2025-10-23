Country songs everyone knows by heart

Country music is full of some of the greatest songs in music history. Everyone has their favorite song, but we believe some songs are more memorable than others.
These are some of the more memorable songs in Country music history.
Family Tradition - Hank Williams Jr.
The Gambler - Kenny Rogers
Islands In The Stream - Dolly Parton and Kenny Chesney
Before He Cheats - Carrie Underwood
All My Ex’s Live In Texas - George Strait
Chattahoochee - Alan Jackson
Redneck Woman - Gretchen Wilson
Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys - Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson
Springsteen - Eric Church
Friends In Low Places - Garth Brooks
Gunpowder & Lead - Miranda Lambert
Boondocks - Little Big Town
Summertime - Kenny Chesney
I Hope You Dance - Lee Ann Womack
Suds In The Bucket - Sara Evans
Man! I Feel Like A Woman - Shania Twain
Fast Car - Luke Combs
When It Rains It Pours - Luke Combs
The Bones - Maren Morris
I Like It, I Love It - Tim McGraw
Something Like That - Tim McGraw
Mama’s Broken Heart - Miranda Lambert
Whiskey Glasses - Morgan Wallen
Last Night - Morgan Wallen
Chasin’ You - Morgan Wallen
I Had Some Help - Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
Any Man Of Mine - Shania Twain
That Don’t Impress Me Much - Shania Twain
Forever and Ever, Amen - Randy Travis
Deeper Than The Holler - Randy Travis
Die A Happy Man - Thomas Rhett
Independence Day - Martina McBride
The Nights That The Lights Went Out In Georgia - Reba McEntire
One Man Band - Old Dominion
Beautiful Crazy - Luke Combs
In Case You Didn’t Know - Brett Young
Speechless - Dan + Shay
10,000 Hours - Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
Die From A Broken Heart - Maddie & Tae
On The Road Again - Willie Nelson
Need You Now - Lady A
Strawberry Wine - Deana Carter
Fancy - Reba McEntire
The Devil Went Down To Georgia - The Charlie Daniels Band
Dixieland Delight - Alabama
Body Like A Backroad - Sam Hunt
The Dance - Garth Brooks
Stand By Your Man - Tammy Wynette
Beer Never Broke My Heart - Luke Combs
Okie From Muskogee - Merle Haggard
Boys ‘Round Here - Blake Shelton
Jolene - Dolly Parton
Boot Scootin’ Boogie - Brooks & Dunn
Should’ve Been A Cowboy - Toby Keith
It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere - Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett
Cruise - Florida Georgia Line
Some Beach - Blake Shelton
Big Green Tractor - Jason Aldean
Chicken Fried - Zac Brown Band
Rain Is A Good Thing - Luke Bryan
Mud On The Tires - Brad Paisley
Brand New Man - Brooks & Dunn
Jesus Take The Wheel - Carrie Underwood
Tequila - Dan + Shay
Wagon Wheel - Darius Rucker
9 To 5 - Dolly Parton
Thinkin’ Bout You - Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter
Callin’ Baton Rouge - Garth Brooks
Amarillo By Morning - George Strait
Check Yes Or No - George Strait
Write This Down - George Strait
Barefoot Blue Jean Night - Jake Owen
Life Is A Highway - Rascal Flatts
Bless The Broken Road - Rascal Flatts
What Hurts The Most - Rascal Flatts
Honey Bee - Blake Shelton
A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey
Need A Favor - Jelly Roll
Ring Of Fire - Johnny Cash
Dirt Road Anthem - Jason Aldean
Rhinestone Cowboy - Glenn Campbell
One Of Them Girls - Lee Brice
Somebody Like You - Keith Urban
You’ll Think Of Me - Keith Urban
She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy - Kenny Chesney
When The Sun Goes Down - Kenny Chesney & Uncle Kracker
I Go Back - Kenny Chesney
Young - Kenny Chesney
Coal Miner’s Daughter - Loretta Lynn
Drunk On You - Luke Bryan
Courtesy Of The Red, White, And Blue - Toby Keith
Hey, Good Lookin’ - Hank Williams
Tennessee Whiskey - Chris Stapleton
Beer For My Horses - Toby Keith and Willie Nelson
Dust On The Bottle - David Lee Murphy
Crazy - Patsy Cline
Song Of The South - Alabama
Mountain Music - Alabama
I’m In A Hurry (And Don’t Know Why) - Alabama
Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy) - Big & Rich
Comin’ To Your City - Big & Rich
Red Solo Cup - Toby Keith
Honky Tonk Badonkadonk - Trace Adkins
Achy Breaky Heart - Billy Ray Cyrus
Fancy Like - Walker Hayes
Homegrown - Zac Brown Band
You Belong With Me - Taylor Swift
Love Story - Taylor Swift
Our Song - Taylor Swift
He Stopped Loving Her Today - George Jones
I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry - Hank Williams
Did your favorite song make our list? Leave a comment below and let us know