Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst star in 'Roofman' film: Watch trailer

Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst are teaming up for a new film.

The duo star in the Derek Cianfrance-directed film Roofman, which will be out later this year. The trailer for the film was released Wednesday.

According to a synopsis for the movie, Roofman is based on an "unbelievable true story."

It follows Tatum's character, Jeffrey Manchester, a "former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald's restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname 'Roofman,'" a synopsis states.

"After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys 'R' Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move," the synopsis continues. "But when he falls for Leigh (Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in."

In addition to starring in the film, Tatum serves as an executive producer.

Cianfrance co-wrote the script with Kirt Gunn.

The film also stars Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, Jimmy O. Yang and Peter Dinklage.

Roofman arrives in theaters Oct. 10.

