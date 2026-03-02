In brief: 'Hamnet' gets Peacock streaming date and more

Ashley Tisdale French has found her next role. Deadline reports the actress is set to star in and executive produce a new comedy series for CBS called You're Only Young Twice. The show centers on a pair who got pregnant and married while in high school, who then plan to get divorced and start their lives over again when their child goes to college and they both turn 35. The nearly divorced empty-nester couple tackle dating, co-parenting and a second chance at love ...

Have you watched the Oscar-nominated film Hamnet yet? No fear if not. The movie makes its exclusive streaming debut to Peacock on March 6. Chloé Zhao directed the film that tells the fictionalized story of what inspired one of Shakespeare's most memorable works. Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn and Noah Jupe star in the film ...

Speaking of Buckley, she's part of some major star power that's joined the upcoming film adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's bestselling book Three Incestuous Sisters. Deadline reports that Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Saoirse Ronan and Josh O'Connor are all set to star in the new film, which will be directed by Alice Rohrwacher. Plot details are being kept under wraps, as the outlet reports this will be a loose adaptation of Niffenegger's novel. Rohrwacher wrote the film's script alongside Ottessa Moshfegh ...

