On Assignment-Spotlight Artist

Pastor Henry Brown has always based his life on the scripture, “I Can Do All Things Through Christ That Strengthens Me.” At five years old, Pastor Henry Brown revealed his unique vocal talent while singing in the youth ministry choir, proving his favorite scripture as truth. He continued to pursue his love for music and sung in the Albany State University Gospel Choir (Albany, Ga), ushering many into the presence of God.

Pastor Henry grew up in an old Pentecostal church under the leadership of his father, Bishop Henry Brown, Jr. His praise and worship experience were foot stomping, hand clapping, tambourines playing, and washboard scrubbing praise service. They did not have a praise team; they had devotional service. This song was inspired by an old mother (Mother Canion) at the church that would sing this old traditional song. Pastor Henry identified with the words of this song because he needed God to build him up where he was torn down.

Although Pastor Henry embraces all genres of gospel music, he wanted to continue to share traditional gospel music with the younger generation and remind them of the great sounds and songs important in our history.

This release is a testament to Pastor Henry’s versatility as a musician and unyielding faith as a servant of God. Pastor Henry releases the single “Build Me Up” featuring Stellar Award Winner Beverly Crawford.

Pastor Henry has dedicated this single to his mother, Mother Margaret A. Brown, who transitioned on April 24, 2022. Pastor Henry is married to Lady Sherry Brown; they have two children (Henry IV, Ansley) and one grandchild Naimo.

