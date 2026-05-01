Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep on returning for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

A sequel? For spring? Groundbreaking.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and more back to the roles they first portrayed in the original 2006 film. This new movie, which arrives to theaters on Friday, was "a joy" to make, Hathaway told ABC News.

"It's the rarest thing in the world to get a call to say, 'Hey, we're getting the band back together. We know it's been 20 years, but we've got a cool new sound,'" Hathaway said. "We all listened to it and we said, 'We agree. That's cool, that's new, that's worth risking the legacy of the first film.'"

That was one of Hathaway's main considerations when deciding whether or not to do the sequel, she said.

"If it wasn't absolutely necessary to make this one, if it didn't push the boundary, if it didn't bring us somewhere new, just let it be," Hathaway said.



Streep agreed, saying the entire main cast, including Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, "were all so important by then," they didn't have to return to make the film if they didn't want to do so.

"We didn't have to come back, if it wasn't a really good script. If it wasn't a really good reason to make this movie at this time," Streep said.

But there was such a reason: to deliver the same joy to audiences that Hathaway described the entire cast felt making the movie.

"To deliver that kind of love of human creativity and everything it is, demonstrated in fashion and great writing and art and all the things that Runway is trying to uphold," Streep said. "That's why we did it. It's just a warm hug."

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