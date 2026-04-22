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Carriage bolt vs hex bolt: Which is best for your project?

Choosing between a carriage bolt vs hex bolt depends on project requirements. A carriage bolt is best for woodworking, and a hex bolt is best for heavy loads or metal components.

According to Porch Group Media, 75% of homeowners attempt some sort of DIY project. It can be a fun hobby, plus you can save money, too.

An important part of DIYing is knowing what tools and equipment to use. Without this knowledge, things can go wrong, and not only can it be stressful, but it can also be costly.

DIYers should do a bolts comparison when putting things together. Below is a carriage bolt vs hex bolt analysis.

What Is a Carriage Bolt and When Should You Use It?

A carriage bolt is a type of fastener that has a smooth, domed head and a square neck underneath. The square section locks into wood or soft materials, and it prevents the bolt from spinning during installation.

Carriage bolts are commonly used in woodworking projects, such as:

Decks

Fences

Outdoor furniture

The goal is to have a clean and finished appearance. Carriage bolt uses are best suited for wood-to-wood or wood-to-metal connections. It's safer in applications where snagging or tampering could be a concern.

What Is a Hex Bolt and Where Does It Excel?

A hex head bolt is also known as a hex cap screw, and it has a six-sided head that can be easily gripped with a wrench or socket. This allows for higher torque during installation, so hex bolts are excellent for heavy-duty applications.

Hex bolt applications include:

Construction

Machinery

Automotive work

Structural projects

You'll find hex bolts in a wide range of materials and grades; for example, there are high-strength steel options for significant loads and stress.

Hex bolts can be used in pre-threaded holes or with nuts (carriage bolts can't). Their design prioritizes function over aesthetics.

Carriage Bolt vs Hex Bolt: Key Differences

The key differences between these fastener types are:

Strength

Ease of installation

Visual appeal

Carriage bolts are easier to install in wood, thanks to their square heads, so you don't need to hold the head while tightening. Hex bolts provide superior clamping force, though, and are better suited for structural or load-bearing applications.

Installation of hex bolts requires access to both sides of the fastener and tools to hold and tighten the head, and they may not look as clean as carriage bolts. Their ability to handle higher torque and stress makes them the preferred choice for demanding environments, though.

Which Bolt Is Best for Your Project?

Choosing a bolt type ultimately depends on your project requirements. A carriage bolt is better for woodworking projects and clean, tamper-resistant finishes.

A hex bolt is better for:

Heavy loads

Metal components

Maximum strength and durability

Pick the Right Type of Bolt

There's no "winner" in the comparison between carriage bolt vs hex bolt. It's up to you to determine which is better for your specific project, as each bolt has its own strengths and weaknesses.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.