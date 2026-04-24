Win VIP Access to Shaggy at VP Records!

Listen all this week to win front of the line access @ VP Records in store Meet & Greet with Shaggy! Along with special Meet & Greet status, you’ll also receive an exclusive Shaggy t-shirt and Shaggy 7-inch vinyl!

VP Records - Meet & Greet with Shaggy

When: May 15, 2026

Where: VP Records - 6022 SW 21st St, Miramar, FL 33023

Time: 3p-5pm

Register below for your chance to receive front of the line access, Shaggy merch and Shaggy’s new Lottery 12-inch vinyl album.

Sponsored by VP Records. Hot105 plays the MOST VARIETY of MUSIC and has the MOST FREE TICKETS!

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To win, listen to HOT 105 or register on the free HOT 105 app between 4/25/26-5/8/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) Shaggy, (t-shirt), Shaggy 7-inch vinyl and front line access for meet and greet on Friday, May 15 from 3p-5p. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com).