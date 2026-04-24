Win VIP Access to Shaggy at VP Records!

Listen all this week to win front of the line access @ VP Records in store Meet & Greet with Shaggy! Along with special Meet & Greet status, you’ll also receive an exclusive Shaggy t-shirt and Shaggy 7-inch vinyl!
VP Records - Meet & Greet with Shaggy
- When: May 15, 2026
- Where: VP Records - 6022 SW 21st St, Miramar, FL 33023
- Time: 3p-5pm
Register below for your chance to receive front of the line access, Shaggy merch and Shaggy’s new Lottery 12-inch vinyl album.
Sponsored by VP Records. Hot105 plays the MOST VARIETY of MUSIC and has the MOST FREE TICKETS!
Register Below: