Win tickets to the Vibe Day Party: All White Affair!

It’s back and we’ve got your tickets to the Vibe Day Party, hosted by Big Lip and Shelby Rushin. It’s the Memorial Day Weekend, All White Affair- Sunday May 24th @ Amsterdam in Hallandale .

Listen all this week for your chance to win. Hot105 plays the MOST VARIETY of MUSIC and has the MOST FREE TICKETS!

Sponsored by Toyota of Hollywood. Powered by Delo Promotions.

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to HOT 105 between 5/2/26-5/22/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the All White Affair- Sunday May 24@ Amsterdam in Hallandale. Retail value of: $100. Rules: WHQT Rules – HOT 105! (hot105fm.com).

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